WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Northern Illinois counties—including Lake, McHenry, Boone and Winnebago FROM 3am to 1pm FRIDAY…..

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Snow or a wintry mix develops toward sunrise—reaching the city in the 6 to 7 am time frame. Low 34.

FRIDAY: Snow in the north half of the metro area from roughly the I-88 East West Tollway corridor north; cold rain or a wintry mix shifting to occasional rain south. Lighter, more occasional light rain, drizzle and, in northern sections, some mixed snow in the afternoon. As much as 1 to 3″ in northern counties—a few 4″ totals possible toward the Wisconsin line—little or no accumulation south. High 37.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Damp, chilly and raw with sporadic drizzle or a few snowflakes. Low 35.

SATURDAY: Cloudier than not, chilly. Some patchy light rain or drizzle in the afternoon or evening. High 39.

SUNDAY: Clouds dominate but may permit peeks of sun. Little temp change. High 40.

MONDAY: Cloudier than not. Seasonably chilly. High 39.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, strengthening southeast winds. Rain prospects rise in the afternoon. Rain likely and windy at night. High 43.

WEDNESDAY: Showery, windy and turning cooler. High 46—falling slowly in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Some rain showers possibly mixed with wet snow in the afternoon. High 37.