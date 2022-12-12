Tired of the clouds?? Little wonder. We’ve not seen sun in Chicago in the past four days.

December 9, 10, 11 and now the 12 has seen no sunshine in Chicago. Depressing, isn’t it??

Monday true color weather satellite image courtesy of the COD GOES weather satellite site. The situation doesn’t look any better in this close-up GOES EAST Monday weather satellite view. The area is completely “socked in” and sits below a thick deck of clouds.

The last day with sunshine was December 8, last Thursday. We saw 45% of Chicago’s possible sun, reports Frank Wachowski. And modeling suggests prospects for much sun in the days immediately before us are poor to altogether nil.

Additionally, Frank indicates six of the past seven days have seen no sunshine.

December is typically the city’s 2nd cloudiest month but this means sunlight this month comes in at just 33% of what’s possible versus the December average of 40% of the month’s possible sun.