The smoke and poor air quality extends into another day across the Chicago area and much of the Midwest.

Chicago’s air quality index from the Illinois EPA comes in at 215 as the day gets underway indicated very unhealthy air quality. There’s only one level designating poorer air quality on the EPA’s air quality scale. Unhealthful air quality readings have persisted continuously in Chicago since 4pm Monday afternoon.

The question which is front and center: When is improved air quality on the way?

As a dome of blazing heat which has broiled an area from Arizona to Texas for well over a week expands northward, the jet stream running around the heat dome’s northern periphery shifting northward into the Midwest. This raises the potential for storm clusters to begin organizing and rotating through the Chicago area. The first comes in potentially Wednesday night. Others are likely to follow, no doubt separated by extended rain/storm-free periods extending into Friday and Saturday.

CHICAGO AIR QUALITY at 8am Wed. The reading of 215 indicates VERY UNHEALTHY AIR QUALITY. Source: Illinois EPA



Timing of these storm clusters, always a challenge in these patterns, will dictate the speed and effectiveness in “thinning” out the smoke we see as Wednesday comes on.

Thunderstorms produce vigorous updrafts, downdrafts and outflows–all of which act to “mix” the air–a process which is likely to thin out smoke and pollution levels.

The downside of any “ring of fire” pattern is that some of the storm clusters which end up rotating around the may be capable of severe weather production–the pattern’s t-storms reaching high into the atmosphere and into the strong upper winds transferring some of the upper wind energy bring down to the surface in storm gusts.

But the “positives” are two-fold in this situation.

First, “ring of fire” storms act to “thin out” smoke and pollution. At the same time they deliver much needed rain. We’re still, after all, in a state of drought. The rains may not end up “drought-busters”–but they may well put a dent in the near 7″ Chicago area rain deficit we’ve watch develop since April.