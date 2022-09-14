FIRST, THE WEDNESDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

–High altitude smoke off Western wildfires is behind the orangish cast to the sky Wednesday

–Wednesday’s high temp hit 78—-the normal is 76. So, today’s temp was about “on the money”

–Nighttime cooling may lead to some patchy fog again tonight—much as it did last night–despite the limited amount of moisture in the air

–No rain until a few isolated, low coverage showers or thunderstorms arrive on the scene between Sat night & Sun night–but coverage of the Chicago area will fall in the 20 to 30% range

–TEMPS ARE TO CONTINUE WELL ABOVE NORMAL—AVERAGE 10 to 15-deg above each day from Friday through next Wednesday. Cooling arrives late week after the official astronomical start of autumn with takes place Thursday next week at 8:04pm.

–MODELS HAVE PULLED BACK ON THE 90-deg temps suggested for Sunday and Monday. A weak front shifts winds off the lake Monday and is behind the lower temps predicted.

–BUT TEMPS NEAR OR AT 90 still appear a possibility Tue and Wed next week

HERE’S THE CHICAGO METRO FORECAST

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, seasonable temps. Some patchy fog again possible in normally cooler locations and smoke aloft off Western wildfires will produce a colorful sunset. Low 58–but low to mid 50s coolest inland locations.

THURSDAY: Generous sunshine, a bit hazy–but also warm with comfortable humidity levels and light southeasterly lake breezes on area beaches in the afternoon. High 82–but mid 70s lakeshore.

THURSDAY NIGHT and FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, seasonably warm. Low Thursday night 65. Breezy from the south Friday with a high of 84.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and a little warmer. High 86.

SUNDAY: Clouds but with mixed sun, warm with a boost in humidities. Several scattered t-storms are possible. Coverage around 20 to 30% of the area. High 84.

MONDAY: A good deal of sunshine, just some fair-weather clouds. Warm–but with breezes of the lake restricting lakeside highs modestly. High 84–but 70s lakeshore.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and quite warm. The highest temps of this 7-day forecast period. Highs Tuesday 90. Wednesday’s high 89.