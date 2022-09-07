WESTERN HEAT IS ONE FOR THE BOOKS, ONGOING OVER THE PAST WEEK AND STILL GOING., STRAINING THE CALIFORNIA’S ELECTRICAL GRID AS AIR CONDITIONERS HUM IN THE HISTORIC HEAT–SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA’S 115-DEG HIGH TUESDAY–CITY’S HOTTEST ON RECORD–DEATH VALLEY HITS A RECORD 125-DEG F TUESDAY TYING ITS SEPTEMBER RECORD–WILDFIRE SMOKE SEEN ROTATING AROUND MAMMOTH HOT AIR DOME PARKED OVER THE WESTERN HALF OF THE U.S.

The characterizations by scientists of the blistering late season heat wave in the West tell the story. ““This will be essentially the worst September heat wave on record, certainly in Northern California and arguably for the state overall,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said during a Twitter Spaces discussion Tuesday. “By some metrics, it might be one of the worst heat waves on record, period, in any month, given its duration and its extreme magnitude, especially in Northern California and especially in the Sacramento region.” As the mercury rose to 116°F in Sacramento, records fell across the state and electricity demand skyrocketed to a new all-time record of 52,061 megawatts, according to the state’s grid operator, known as CAISO.”

The heat in the Western U.S. has even garnered international attentions. From London based meteorologist and global weather and climate analyst Scott Duncan comes this: “Another unfathomable heatwave is unfolding in North America right now. This latest heatwave alone would be remarkable…But this summer has been exceptionally warm in the Northern hemisphere, punctuated by record-shattering heatwaves across the continents.”

So pervasive is the dome of hot air beneath which records have been falling in the West–a number of them ALL TIME records over the full term of observational records at many locations, that a vast clockwise circulation has developed circumventing the hot air pool within which smoke off the numerous Western wildfires which have erupted in the extreme heat is circulating.AXIOS has put together a sampling of just some of the record highs recorded Tuesday–and they’re eye-catching:

Bonus: California’s records fall. An astonishing number of heat milestones were set in California and other western states yesterday, with more extreme temperatures to come this week. Some of the most noteworthy records:

117°F: Ukiah, tying an all-time record.

116°F: Downtown Sacramento, an all-time record.

125°F: Death Valley, a monthly record and one-degree short of the global record for September.

115°F: Santa Rosa, an all-time record.

109°F: San Jose, an all-time record.

114°F: Napa, an all-time record.

115°F: Stockton, tying the all-time record.

114°F: Fresno, a monthly record.

What’s next: More record heat is forecast for the rest of the week, though fewer all-time milestones are likely to be set compared to yesterday before the heat dome gradually weakens. Salt Lake City heads into a ninth consecutive day of 100-deg-plus heat and has recorded 33 triple digit temp days shattering the previous record of 21 such days. Much attention has been paid in recent months to the diminishing Great Salt Lake, remnant of what was once an ocean covering the Great Basin region.

Pictures of the shrinking lake posted by the Associated Press Tuesday were stunning–and I’ve re-posted some of them below.

Olof Wood walks across reef-like structures called microbialites, exposed by receding waters at the Great Salt Lake Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, near Salt Lake City. A blistering heat wave is breaking records in Utah, where temperatures hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday. That is the hottest September day recorded going back to 1874. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A couple walks along the receding edge of the water after record low water levels are seen at the Great Salt Lake Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, near Salt Lake City. A blistering heat wave is breaking records in Utah, where temperatures hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, making it the hottest September day recorded going back to 1874. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Olof Wood walks across reef-like structures called microbialites, exposed by receding waters at the Great Salt Lake Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, near Salt Lake City. A blistering heat wave is breaking records in Utah, where temperatures hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, making it the hottest September day recorded going back to 1874. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Great Salt Lake visitors Benny and Faith Martens float on the water at the Great Salt Lake Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, near Salt Lake City. A blistering heat wave is breaking records in Utah, where temperatures hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, making it the hottest September day recorded going back to 1874. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A couple walks along the receding edge of the water after record low water levels are seen at the Great Salt Lake Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, near Salt Lake City. A blistering heat wave is breaking records in Utah, where temperatures hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday. That is the hottest September day recorded going back to 1874. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Great Salt Lake visitor Olof Wood floats on the water at the Great Salt Lake Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, near Salt Lake City. A blistering heat wave is breaking records in Utah, where temperatures hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, making it the hottest September day recorded going back to 1874. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Great Salt Lake visitor Olof Wood floats on the water at the Great Salt Lake Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, near Salt Lake City. A blistering heat wave is breaking records in Utah, where temperatures hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday. That is the hottest September day recorded going back to 1874. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Here’s more on the heat from this Wednesday’s Associated Press (AP) piece.