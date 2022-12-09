HERE’S MY LATEST FRIDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (12/9/2022) plus the latest NWS 6 to 10 and 8 to 14 DAY TEMP TREND FORECASTS:

TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT: Damp, raw and chilly with drizzle at times. Patchy light rain Saturday afternoon and evening. Low tonight 34. High Saturday 42. Low Saturday night 34.

SUNDAY and MONDAY: Clouds dominate—but a few clouds breaks could allow some passing mixed daytime sun. Temps continue at recent levels. Highs both Sunday and Monday 41.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and becoming windy. Afternoon gusts build to 25 mph. Rain develops at night. High Tuesday 42.

WEDNESDAY: Rainy and windy. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. High 44.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: More clouds and breezy with down trending temps. Some sprinkles which could be mixed with some snowflakes by Thursday afternoon. Snow showers or flurries possible Friday. High Thursday 37. Friday’s high 33.