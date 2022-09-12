GOOD MONDAY ALL!

What a weekend of rain–rains which have grown more sporadic but continue over parts of the area as we approach Midday Monday!

THE WEEKEND RAINFALL TALLIES are phenomenal.

Little wonder there has been the flooding we’ve seen–particularly Sunday–which so many of you have catalogued and shared with us. Just look at a sampling of the photos so many of you have shared with me.

They’re posted below–as are maps of Doppler radar estimates of rainfall and COCRAHS maps of 24-hour rainfall.

We have totals approaching half a foot–and yet, underscoring how amounts varied, the official tallies at O’Hare and Midway have come in at 1.33″ at Midway and 1.45″ at O’Hare. Compare that to these rainfalls–which underscore just how concentrated and extreme rains can be when thunderstorms are embedded within a precipitation system.

NWS Chicago tweeted: “Rockford officially recorded 4.34″ of rain Sunday, breaking previous record for 9/11 of 4.22″. This ranks as the 3rd heaviest Sept calendar day rainfall on record in Rockford (behind 5.56″ 9/13/1961 & 5.45″ 9/9/1941) & Rockford’s 12th heaviest all-time calendar rainfall!”

Here are just some of the heavier totals reported to the National Weather Service-Chicago. Keep in mind, rains have occurred since these readings were taken:

5.86″ Portage Park-Chicago

5.61″ Naperville, IL (2.60″ fell in one hour Sunday)

5.56″ Lisle, IL (3″ fell in a single hour Sunday)

5.14″ Loves Park, IL

5.12″ Cherry Valley, IL (2-day total)

5.00″ 3WSW Kenosha, WI

4.78″ Downers Grove, IL

4.70″ 1SSE Lake Geneva, WI

4.67″ 2NNE Rockford, IL

4.50″ Machesney Park, IL

4.00″ Bolingbrook, IL

HEAVY AS THESE TOTALS ARE–CHECK OUT SOME EVEN HEAVIER 24-HOUR TOTAL reported by COCRAHS observers in Wisconsin covering the 24-hour period through 7am CDT Monday morning:

9.76″ 1.4 NW Racine, WI

7.35″ 0.8 S Sturtevant, WI

7.15″ 1.3 N Cudahy, WI

7.10″ 0.6 ESE New Berlin, WI