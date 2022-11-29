THERE’S WIND AND QUITE A SLUG OF ARCTIC AIR HEADED THIS WAY WEDNESDAY–A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET UP IS TAKING SHAPE and to bring an end to Tuesday’s 50+-deg temps.

Should our official Tuesday high end up 57-deg here in Chicago, my WGN meteorological colleague Mark Carroll indicates that would produce a tie for the 5th warmest Nov 29th on the books here over the past 150 years.

With surface and upper air winds predicted to blow from the west and this westerly flow expected to be stacked tens of thousands of feet through the atmosphere, this constitutes a classic high wind set up for Wednesday—one in which powerful jet stream levels winds can mix down to the already strong winds here at the surface produced by an impressive pressure gradient.