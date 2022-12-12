FOUR MILLION METRIC TONS OF WATER WAS BLASTED INTO SPACE BY THE MAMMOTH UNDERWATER HUNGA TONGA VOLCANIC ERUPTION IN THE SOUTHWEST PACIFIC EARLIER THIS YEAR

That finding was released in a report before the American Geophysical Unit conference here in Chicago from Larry Paxton, a scientist at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Md. The research, reported on by the Washington Post’s Joel Achenbach, notes that the definition of where “space” begins is generally accepted as 62 miles above Earth’s surface. So violent was the Tonga eruption that satellite measurements indicated water was blasted to an altitude of 93 miles above the planet.

Not only did the volcanic eruption propel water into space, it produced tsunamis which propagated across the world’s oceans, completely reversed a west to east current high above Earth in our planet’s ionosphere (50 to 400 miles above Earth) and produced an amount of energy believed equivalent to the strongest hydrogen bomb ever exploded, reports Achenbach’s report in the Post.

