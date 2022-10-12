SERIES OF TORNADOES SWEPT ACROSS WISCONSIN LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON–21,000 REPORTED WITHOUT POWER THERE–TREE LIMBS REPORTED DOWN BUT THREAT HAS MOVED OUT OF THE STATE–55MPH WINDS ACCOMPANIED THUNDERSTORMS SWEEP ACROSS WAUCONDA IN ILLINOIS PROMPTING A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR A TIME IN NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY–

FOR CHICAGO AREA: COLD FRONT RESPONSIBLE WILL SWEEP ACROSS THE METRO AREA SHORTLY CLEARING THE CITY BY 2:30PM AND MUCH OF NORTHWEST INDIANA BY 4PM–LOCAL GUSTS BUT WIDESPREAD SEVERE OUTBREAK NOT ANTICIPATED

There’s a cold front sweeping across the Wisconsin. Converging winds at the surface, modest levels of atmospheric energy and directional vertical wind shear–in other a shift in wind direction with height–has been sufficient to spin the air ascending into t-storms there. It prompted tornado development and some damaging thunderstorm winds gusts in the Badger State–including gusts of 73 mph at Cudahy, 60 mph in Hartford and 58 mph at Mitchell Field—all in Wisconsin.

A TORNADO WARNING was issued for sections of southeast Wisconsin (Kenosha county in particular)–and A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING was issued early Wed afternoon for sections of McHenry and Lake counties in Illinois.

TORNADOES HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN WISCONSIN AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AND TIMES (see the radar map on which the tornado reports have been plotted:

2 NW Burlington, WI 12:14pm

Elkhorn, WI 12:01 pm

Franksville, WI 12:40pm

Whitewater, WI 11:45am by Highways 12 & 592 ESE

Pewaukee, WI 12:03pm

Brown Deer 12:30 pm

GOING FOREWARD–The eastbound cold front is sweeping across eastern Wisconsin and northeast IL and will be east of the city by 2:30 pm and will exit most of northwest Indiana by 4pm CDT.