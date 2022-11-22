CHICAGO APPEARS HEADED FOR A THANKSGIVING RANKED AMONG THE CITY’S 16% MILDEST WITH SKIES CLOUDIER THAN NOT–PERHAPS SOME PM SPRINKLES–AND NATIONALLY, NO TEMP RECORDS OR MAJOR TRAVEL WOES APPEAR AN ISSUE–just rain from eastern Texas north into southern Kansas and Missouri–and a MARGINAL RISK FOR SOME ACTIVE T-STORMS ON A SMALL REGION OF THE GULF COAST

Thanksgiving weather here in Chicago has been all over the map. We have Chicago weather observations for 150 Thanksgivings available to us dating back to 1872. Veteran National Weather Service Chicago weather observer Frank Wachowski has provided a year by year break out of Thanksgiving weather for us–and here are some key points on our city’s Thanksgiving weather I’ve gleaned from Frank’s data:

LAST THANKSGIVING IN CHICAGO: 48/32-deg temps

-A trace of rain fell-The sky was completely overcast-A peak NW wind gust of 23

OF ALL CHICAGO THANKSGIVINGS ON THE BOOKS SINCE 1872:

—30 of the past 150 have produced a max temp of 50-deg or higher (that 20% of them–and this is where temps will be this Thursday)

–It’s rained (a trace or more) 87 of the past 150 Thanksgivings–that’s 58% of them

–A trace of more of snow has fallen 40 of the 150 Thanksgivings– 27% of them

–The last measurable snow on a Thanksgiving (0.1″) was 15 years ago in 2007

–It’s been quite a while–41 years–since a Thanksgiving here has produced more than an inch of snow: 3″ in 1981

–Sub-freezing Thanksgivings in Chicago are relatively rare-the last one was a 27-deg max temp 8 years ago in 2014

–Only 24 of 150 Thanksgivings have recorded high temps at or below freezing (16% of them)

—Only 10 of 150 Thanksgivings have had a high temp of 60-deg or higher in Chicago (only 7% of them)–the last one: 60-deg in 2015

THIS THURSDAY’S FORECAST FOR CHICAGO:

Cloudier than not–MILD and a bit breezy–Just a chance of sprinkles or isolated brief light showers in the afternoon/evening–but areal coverage will be limited, and many hours will be precip free. Chicago’s predicted high 53-deg–a reading 9-deg ABOVE NORMAL

THE WEATHER NATIONALLY THIS THANKSGIVING:

Thanksgiving is a VERY BUSY travel holiday, so weather is important for those who will hit the road or take to the skies for travel–and THE GOOD NEWS is major weather troubles DON’T APPEAR an issue this year.

Only 11% of Lower 48 has a chance for precipitation; 57% will see temps at or above 50-deg while only 7% will see daytime highs below freezing. Morning lows Thanksgiving will drop to freezing or below in 55% of the country.

AT PRESENT, it appears unlikely temp records will be broken, and the coldest nighttime lows will occur in higher elevations of the Rockies where some single digits (and isolated sub-zero high elevation lows) may occur. On the other hand, lows in south Florida will be the country’s warmest, dropping no lower than the low 70s.

THE WARMEST NATIONAL HIGH is predicted to be 90-deg; the chilliest Thanksgiving 2022 low temp across the Lower 48 is to be 6-below at the higher elevations in the Rockies.

CHECK OUT THE GRAPHICS COVERING THANKSGIVING DAY (THIS THURSDAY’S) WEATHER.