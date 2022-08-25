It’s true parts of the Greater Chicago area have seen significant rains in the past week–but those rains were limited to areas west of the city.

Here in the city proper, we’ve picked up 0.34″ Thursday morning at O’Hare and 0.16″ at Midway–but the overall story in the month leading up to today’s rain has been a DRY ONE in and near the city.

HOW DRY IN THE JULY 25-AUGUST 24, 2022 PERIOD? JUST 26% NORMAL

The 30-day period through yesterday–which takes in the period from July 25 through August 24—saw just 1.06″ fall at O’Hare. THAT’S THE 10th DRIEST SUCH PERIOD IN THE 151 YEAR OBSERVATIONAL RECORD IN THE CITY DATING BACK TO 1871.The maps depicting Midwest rainfall over that 30-day period and the PERCENT OF NORMAL RAINFALL it represents illustrates the huge range in rainfalls which have occurred. But looking at Chicago and its close-in suburbs, the fact THE PAST 30 DAYS HAVE BEEN MUCH DRIER THAN NORMAL IS QUITE CLEAR.

While 1.06″ fell at O’Hare from July 25 to August 24 (yesterday), that’s a period which normally sees 4.10″—so the 1.06″ comes in at a paltry 26% normal!









HERE ARE THE TOP 10 DRIEST JULY 25 THROUGH AUGUST 24 PERIODS SINCE 1871 BASED ON MARK CARROLL’S ANALYSIS:

Year Precip (in):

1893 — 0.18

1879 — 0.49

1949 — 0.53

1881 — 0.54

1894 — 0.56

1883 — 0.75

1974 — 0.81

1926 — 0.87

1976 — 1.05

2022 — 1.06