Here’s my latest MONDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST plus the MONDAY WEATHER HEADLINES and the latest NWS 6 to 10 and 8 to 14 DAY TEMP TREND FORECASTS:

—The just completed weekend came on 7-deg warmer than last weekend

—Thundery overnight rains, with their dramatic lightning displays and hail reports in parts of the area, totaled just 0.03″ at Midway Airport, 0.44″ at O’Hare and as much as 1.88″ at Arlington Heights

–Up to 9,000 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes occurred between 8 p.m. Sun night and 2 a.m. CDT Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service

–Temps are to flirt with 90-deg Tuesday–but cool dramatically to the 60s later in the week on Thursday and Friday–just in time for the astronomical beginning of the fall, 2022 season at 8:04 pm Thursday evening

–A 90 deg high Tuesday would make it the warmest day in over a month–in fact in 6 weeks here–the previous warmest being 95 on August 6th.

—The coolest air since last May (in 4 months) may see temps Friday only in the low or mid-60s.

HERE’S THE MONDAY (9/19/2022) CHICAGO METRO FORECAST





TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Temps similar to last night’s. Chance of isolated showers in a few spots toward morning. Low 61.

TUESDAY: Possible t-storms in the morning. Then a sun/cloud mix emerges, turning windy, warmer and noticeably more humid. High 90–potentially the warmest high temp in 6 weeks.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Chance of a t-storm or two. Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a morning t-storm, then partly sunny, becoming breezy, cooler and less humid. High 77.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, windy, noticeably cooler and less humid. High 68.

FRIDAY: Cool–potentially the coolest daytime temp since May– with the initial sun giving way to an incoming overcast. Chance of scattered light showers late or at night. High 63.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and milder. High 74.

SUNDAY: Showery in the morning, some clearing in the afternoon and/or evening. High 72.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. High 67.