That beach umbrella could be dangerous-thousands of injuries reported and wind is cited in 50% of cases where they've gone airborne.

A death in just the past week of a 63 year old woman on a South Carolina beach underscores the danger posed by beach umbrellas which go airborne. The victim was impaled by a windblown umbrella.

Far from being a rare phenomenon, the Washington Post’s Zach Rosenthal reports in a Friday article that the Consumer Product Safety Commission reports 2,800 emergency room visits occurred between 2000 and 2018 by beachgoers injured when hit by umbrellas.

And a December 2021 article reports 5,512 beach umbrella-related injuries which required emergency room visits between 2000 and 2019.

Rosenthal reports, “Lacerations, contusions and abrasions and internal organ injuries made up the three most common injuries,” and he notes that records show, “….the victims were disproportionately women over 40.”

Winds of just 10 to 15 mph can send beach umbrellas into the air, though an online video from last week shows a thunderstorm’s 40 mph wind gusts sending dozens of beach umbrellas into the air at Bethany Beach, Delaware.

