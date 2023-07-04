CHICAGO — HAPPY JULY 4TH!

Area beaches were packed with thousands enjoying the warm temperatures on Tuesday. Shoreline air temps on Chicago, North Shore, and Indiana Lake Michigan beaches ranged from the mid-70s to the mid-80s.

A light but steady southeast lake breeze developed only a light chop to one-foot waves on Lake Michigan with shoreline water temps at 68 degrees at Ohio Street Beach.

Inland temps were HOT as the official air temperature at O’Hare Airport is likely to top out at 93 degrees, making this the sixth July 4 since 2000 to hit or exceed 90 degrees. Tuesday marked the seventh 90-degree temperature day of 2023 at O’Hare and the sixth at Midway Airport.

Inland high temps soared to as high as 94 degrees at Tinley Park and 93 at Glen Ellyn with heat indices as high as 98 degrees at Crown Point, IN, Woodstock, and Oswego. Burr Ridge and Barrington each recorded a heat index of 97 degrees.

ANOTHER SCORCHER IS COMING WEDNESDAY with a high of 95 degrees predicted and heat indices from the mid-90s to near 100 degrees. Sultry low 70-degree dew points will make for a very humid feel for those who are outside.

The heat and humidity fuel thunderstorm development, which may approach or reach severe limits in sections of the Chicago area by evening. It wouldn’t be surprising to see a severe thunderstorm watch issued as the area is assessed as a level 2 (slight) risk on the Storm Prediction Center’s five-level risk scale. Modeling puts thunderstorm probabilities at 60-to-80 percent, with the period at greatest risk for some fast-moving severe storms between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

While downpours, strong winds, and hail may accompany stronger storms, the speed at which they’re expected to move across the area suggests there won’t be the heavy downpours like we saw this past weekend.

Much cooler and less humid air moves in Thursday, but several disturbances run a greater risk of more general shower & t-storm development Saturday afternoon and night, pausing Sunday, then a second system impacts the area Monday into Tuesday. Current model trends suggest 0.4-to-1.60-inch general rainfalls are possible, but as always with t-storms, totals may vary widely and exceed guidance, so we’ll be monitoring developments.

HERE’S MY LATEST TUESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST

TONIGHT: Slight chance of an isolated early shower. Otherwise, partly cloudy, warm snd humid. Low 70.

WEDNESDAY: Turning hot and humid again. Generous sun gives way to building clouds and growing prospects for mid to late afternoon & evening gusty t-storms—a few possibly severe. High 95—with peak heat indices reaching the mid-90s to near 100.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: T-storms move on—then lingering clouds, turning cooler. A shower possible. Low 65.

THURSDAY: Turning partly sunny, breezy and cooler with lowering humidities. High 74—but 60s on area beaches.

FRIDAY: Sun yields to incoming clouds. High 81—but mid 60s to low 70s beaches.

SATURDAY: Cloudy periods, Showers and possible t-storms possible. High 79—but 60s to nesr 70 beaches.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, moderately humid. Chance of a shower or t-storm.

MONDAY: A good deal of cloudiness. Showers and t-storms likely. High 81.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to cloudy. Several showers possible. High 77.