FIRST, THE WEDNESDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

–Today’s snow—the first measurable of the 2022-23 season in Chicago—comes a week later than normal—but CLOSE TO 6 WEEKS EARLIER than last year’s Dec 28-29 first measurable snow

–O’Hare has picked up 0.9″ of snow; Midway 0.7″ and Romeoville 1″.

–Only 25 of the past 138 years—JUST 18% of them—had had a 1″ snow on or before Nov 15

–The typical first date for measurable snow is on or about Nov 8; since 1972, the first 1″ of snow has fallen on or about Dec 5 and the first 3″ or more of snow has fallen on or about Dec 25th

–Snow hasn’t been accumulating since this morning because of ABOVE FREEZING TEMPS.

–No snow accumulated in Chicago’s lakeshore due to breezes off the “warm” near 50-deg water of Lake Michigan—but as much as 3.5″ fell in a concentrated area near Plainfield and Aurora with 3″ down in parts of Naperville. Most areas in and around Chicago saw 0.5 to 1.5″ of snow.

–Some additional snow is to fall tonight and Wednesday. It’s likely to generate only a dusting to an inch. Some localized heavier lake effect snow showers could put down a quick but localized 1 to 3″ in parts of an area encompassing parts of McHenry, Lake and northern Cook county IL tonight and Wednesday.

–A windshift to the northwest later Wednesday into Thursday morning brings a more substantial LAKE SNOW THREAT into portions of northwest Indiana into western Lower Michigan. There local 8″ accumulations can’t be ruled out—centered for the most part of LaPorte County, Indiana northwest along the western shores of Michigan

–UNUSUALLY HARSH EARLY SEASON COLD is to ride jet stream right out of the arctic into the Midwest bringing the area a level of chill more typical of January and nearly 20-deg below normal Friday and this weekend with daytime highs in the 20s Friday, Saturday and Sunday and nighttime lows in single digits to teens. All this at a time of the year when NORMAL TEMPS are in the mid 40s by day and the low 30s at night.

–Wind chills those three days will range from 4-above to 20-above—a level of chill intensified by winds gusts each day peaking in the 30 to 40 mph range.

HERE’S MY LATEST TUESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST—11/15/2022

….WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 6am WEDNESDAY MORNING for LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS NORTH INTO KENOSHA AND WALWORTH COUNTIES IN WISCONSIN……..WINTER STORM WARNING LAPORTE COUNTY, INDIANA NORTH INTO LOWER MICHIGAN from 9am CST WEDNESDAY TO 10 am CST THURSDAY….

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Some light snow or flurries at times—but some heavier snow showers possible in sections of McHenry, Lake and northwest Cook county. Most accumulations just a dusting mainly north of I-80—but a few heavier snow showers could produce quick 1 to 2″ totals. Low 30.

WEDNESDAY: More cloudy than not, breezy and cold for the season. Some spells of snow, most numerous lakeside counties. High 37.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A good deal of cloudiness, breezy and colder. Passing flurries—but heavier lake effect snow at times from eastern Porter and LaPorte counties Indiana and east. Low 24.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, blustery and cold. Some spells of light snow or flurries. High 32.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: The chill intensifies and winds strengthen, gusty to 30 to 40 mph at times both days. A good deal of cloudiness—just mixed sun at times, windy and unseasonably cold. Some passing flurries, especially Saturday afternoon. Lake effect snow showers in parts of northwest Indiana—but more numerous in western Michigan. Highs 27 both days—readings 20-degree below normal and more typical of winter than late fall. Wind chills 5 to 20 above.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and continued unseasonably cold. High 23. Wind chills 4 to 13 deg.

MONDAY and TUESDAY: Generous sunshine, remaining windy but with the cold easing a bit. High Monday 36. High Tuesday 41.