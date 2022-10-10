FIRST, THE MONDAY WEATHER HEADLINES
–GET SET FOR WIND AND A BIT OF TEMP WHIPLASH IN THE COMING WEEK
–Temps open in the 70s MONDAY & TUESDAY–but crash as upper winds shift in from the Canadian arctic later this week
–That’s not quite as bad as it sounds. There’s no snowpack in a good deal of Canada or temps would be a lot cooler than they’ll be.
–Still temps drop from today and Tuesday’s 73-deg highs more than 20-deg to a high of just 52 Friday.
–This week is to average 3-deg cooler than last–but the real chill hits next week with a weekly avg temps nearly 8-deg cooler than this week
–Lots of wind expected this week as we swing from one air mass into the next. Peak wind gusts each day look like this:
- TUESDAY 41 mph
- WED 32 mph
- THU 32 mph
- FRI 31 mph
–A wet transition is predicted from today and Tuesday’s 70s to cooler 60s Wed and 50s Thursday.
–Showers develop Tuesday–even a few thunderstorms–in the 3 to 6 pm time range Tuesday–then will come and go through Wednesday.
–Rain chances rise from 45% Tuesday to 70% Tue night and 50% Wed
HERE’S THE MONDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST—-
TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy with strengthening south winds as the night proceeds. Low 46.
TUESDAY: Clouding over, windy and mild. Showers, some thundery, develop in the afternoon and evening. 40% to 50% of the area may have seen rain by nightfall. High 73.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Waves of showers and thunderstorms. Mild and windy. Low 56.
WEDNESDAY: Showery, most numerous in the morning–some thunderstorms too. Fairly windy and turning cooler with shower coverage thinning in the afternoon. Some wind gusts to 40 mph are possible. High 66.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and noticeably cooler. Chance of a few scattered mainly afternoon showers. High 56.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, cool and windy. High 52—the coolest day of the week and a temp 12-deg below normal.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and possibly showery. Windy and modestly milder. High 61.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. High 56.
MONDAY: Cloudy spells, windy and cooler. Some lake effect rain showers–mainly northwest Indiana. High just 47–a reading 15-deg below normal.