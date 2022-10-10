FIRST, THE MONDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

–GET SET FOR WIND AND A BIT OF TEMP WHIPLASH IN THE COMING WEEK

–Temps open in the 70s MONDAY & TUESDAY–but crash as upper winds shift in from the Canadian arctic later this week

–That’s not quite as bad as it sounds. There’s no snowpack in a good deal of Canada or temps would be a lot cooler than they’ll be.

–Still temps drop from today and Tuesday’s 73-deg highs more than 20-deg to a high of just 52 Friday.

–This week is to average 3-deg cooler than last–but the real chill hits next week with a weekly avg temps nearly 8-deg cooler than this week

–Lots of wind expected this week as we swing from one air mass into the next. Peak wind gusts each day look like this:

TUESDAY 41 mph

WED 32 mph

THU 32 mph

FRI 31 mph

–A wet transition is predicted from today and Tuesday’s 70s to cooler 60s Wed and 50s Thursday.

–Showers develop Tuesday–even a few thunderstorms–in the 3 to 6 pm time range Tuesday–then will come and go through Wednesday.

–Rain chances rise from 45% Tuesday to 70% Tue night and 50% Wed

HERE’S THE MONDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST—-

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy with strengthening south winds as the night proceeds. Low 46.

TUESDAY: Clouding over, windy and mild. Showers, some thundery, develop in the afternoon and evening. 40% to 50% of the area may have seen rain by nightfall. High 73.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Waves of showers and thunderstorms. Mild and windy. Low 56.

WEDNESDAY: Showery, most numerous in the morning–some thunderstorms too. Fairly windy and turning cooler with shower coverage thinning in the afternoon. Some wind gusts to 40 mph are possible. High 66.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and noticeably cooler. Chance of a few scattered mainly afternoon showers. High 56.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, cool and windy. High 52—the coolest day of the week and a temp 12-deg below normal.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and possibly showery. Windy and modestly milder. High 61.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. High 56.

MONDAY: Cloudy spells, windy and cooler. Some lake effect rain showers–mainly northwest Indiana. High just 47–a reading 15-deg below normal.