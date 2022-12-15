THE THURSDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

–A blocking pattern has our current storm system hemmed in and likely to only slowly move. So the system’s backwash gusty winds, downtrending temps and snow showers will continue circulating across the area through Friday night with lingering flurries even possible Saturday

–Snow showers may deposit quick coverings of snow. With NO residual chemicals on many roadways, slippery spots will be a hazard. Be careful driving! 30 mph wind gusts are likely to persist both Friday and Saturday.

–High temps lower to the 20s for the weekend

–The coming weekend is to come in 17-deg colder than last on average

–The REAL CHILL hits next week with several arctic surges—one with some light snow ahead of it Mon night into part of Tuesday—likely to sweep in by midweek. Highs in the 20s Monday and Tuesday will lower to the teens the remainder of next week.

–Next week’s average temp is to drop a jarring 22-deg compared to this week.

–A second period with a snow potential continues a challenge for our computer models with widely varied handling of the system quite evident. Last night’s European model run developed a full blow snowstorm Wed night & Thu while the NWS GFS kept it south and this area mainly snow-free. The latest European run dampens the snow’s intensity Wed night/Thu—but still indicates snow and hints as possible lake moisture involvement. Bottom line—the period must be monitored.

HERE’S MY LATEST THURSDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (12/15/2022)

TONIGHT through FRIDAY NIGHT: Blustery and colder with snow showers capable of producing modest accumulations—but enough to cause slippery spots. Take care driving. Wind gusts to 30 mph likely Thursday. Low tonight 28. High Friday 31. Low Friday night 22.

SATURDAY: A good deal of cloudiness continues—perhaps sporadic mixed sun, blustery and cold with snow showers. Wind gusts to 30 mph likely again. High 27.

SUNDAY: Some sun emerges from the morning clouds, cold and breezy. High 24.

MONDAY: More cloudy than not. Cold High 28.

TUESDAY: Chance of some mainly morning snow. Partial clearing in the afternoon. Cold and breezy. High 24.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Flurries possible. High 15.

THURSDAY: Snow likely and windy. High 21.