Chicago’s just-completed CLIMATOLOGICAL SUMMER, 2022 (covering June, July and August). It’s ranked the 24th warmest of the past 151 years making it among the warmest 16% summers since the official observational record began in 1871.

Our 90-deg tallies in the city are as follows, to date (through Sept 1) as tallied by Frank Wachowski—

MIDWAY 26 (the normal Midway FULL SEASON TALLY is 21)

O’HARE 16 (the normal O’Hare FULL SEASON TALLY is 17)

WARM AS SUMMER WAS IN CHICAGO, THE LOCATIONS OF “OUT OF THE ORDINARY” HEAT ACROSS THE LOWER 48 IS CLEAR FROM THE INTERESTING ANALYSIS OF SUMMER 2022 TEMP RANKINGS NATIONALLY FROM NWS CLIMATOLOGIST DR. BRIAN BRETTSCHNEIDER .

It turns out, warm as it’s been in Chicago, a wide swath of the Midwest actually escaped the worst heat. Brettschneider’s analysis shows huge areas of the West, South and East bore the brunt of this past summer’s hottest temps. The heat wave currently in progress across much of the West continues to drive that point home.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY POST DOCTORATE RESEARCHER DR. SIMON LEE POSTS A GRAPH OF THE EVER-INCREASING SPRING & SUMMER TEMPS IN THE UK—-TEMPS WHICH SOARED TO HISTORIC HIGHS THERE THIS SUMMER.

Lee writes in a Friday post; “The UK average temperature for spring & summer 2022 was the warmest on record — and consistent with the ongoing warming trend”

ALSO: Note the wonderful summary of SUMMER, 2022 TEMPS & PRECIP from my NWS-Chicago colleagues which was posted today (Friday 9/2/2022).