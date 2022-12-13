

FIRST THE TUESDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

–Wind and a chilly rain sweep into the Chicago area through Wed night. A blend of models puts potential rainfalls in the 1 to 1.80″ range which would make this the biggest rain here since Sept (in 3 months)

–Peak wind gusts will build to 30 to 40 mph in the coming days.

—A break in rain is expected as we get into the storm’s “dry slot” Thursday morning which may even allow the first sun—albeit just a brief period of sun—to occur Thursday morning in what, by then, will have been a 7-day run of sun blocking cloudiness.

–Colder air circulates in Thursday and Friday raising the potential for some snow showers after a mix of rain or snow in showers Thursday afternoon.

–A BIG CHANGE TO COLDER WEATHER continues to be expected next week. Temps next week are to come in 17-deg colder than this week and 13-deg below normal. That translates to daytime highs in the 20 next week with a potential snow system Wed night into Friday morning—not yet a certainty given varying model handling of it—but showing up on ensemble model forecasts for the first time.

–Christmas follows a week from this weekend, and it looks cold. Daytime highs may hold to the teens with nighttime low in single digits if current forecast trends hold.

HERE’S MY LATEST TUESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (12/13/2022)

TONIGHT, WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain developing, windy, chilly and raw. Locally heavy rain totals exceeding 1″ likely through the period with wind gusts building to 30 to 40 mph. Low tonight 36. High Wednesday 44. Low Wed night 32.

THURSDAY: A break in the precipitation for some possible morning sun—the clouds return, windy and colder. Snow or mixed rain and snow showers possible in the afternoon and evening. high 40—but falling into the 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and colder. Snow showers and flurries at times. High 33.

SATURDAY: More cloudy than not, blustery and colder. Some passing flurries possible. High 27.

SUNDAY: Some sunshine emerges, cold and breezy—but not as windy as Saturday. High 27.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cold. Chance of some light snow or flurries. High 27.

TUESDAY: A good deal of cloudiness. Morning flurries possible. Cold. High 27.