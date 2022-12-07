FIRST, THE WEDNESDAY WEATHER HEADLINES—12/7/2022

–Another SUN-LESS DAY in Chicago—the skies ALL DAY completely shrouded by a stratus overcast beneath which some light fog added to the dreary nature of the day. We received 0% of our possible sun today.

–It was the second day with a damp, raw feel with chilly temps—though in actuality, temps were several degrees ABOVE NORMAL—the third day which will, by its close, have posted a TEMP SURPLUS, albeit a modest one.

–Wednesday’s high temp hit 43 at both O’Hare and Midway. The NORMAL HIGH is 39.

–We’re to remain stuck in a overwhelmingly cloudy weather regime through week’s end and through a good chunk of the coming weekend.

–NO significant precip is in the offing through much of Thursday night.

–BUT—MESSY WINTER STORM SYSTEM IS TO APPROACH FROM THE WEST—reaching the city Friday amid strengthening east/northeast winds.

–It’s wintry array of precip appears likely to reach the city early Friday, most likely in the 6am to 9am time range Friday morning—the morning after next.,

–The form the precip will take will vary—-ranging from a wintry mix and/or cold rain south of the I-88 corridor (i.e. the East/West Tollway) to wet snow which may occasionally come down mixed with some rain. Models are suggesting the wet snow may stick on some colder outdoor surfaces, primarily to the north of I-88 Friday.

–This isn’t a huge storm—but we’re monitoring its rain/snow line which has come in south of earlier model projections.

–Behind it, clouds may linger much of the weekend with only the chance of an occasional peek of sun.

–Temps are to remain quite uniform through early next week—surging a bit higher as a windy, stronger storm system sweeps into the Midwest from the west—this one to bring the Chicago area rain Tuesday and Tuesday night.

–The huge wind field with next week’s storm appears poised to tug arctic air—currently situated across Canada and the northern ties of states—back into the Midwest and a BELOW NORMAL TEMP REGIME and more wintry temp levels are to take over later next week into the following week—which is the week leading into Christmas.

–Snow showers are likely to accompany next week’s storm circulation on its back side.

–The White Christmas issue is still up in the air. 40% of our Christmases here have boasted a 1″ or greater snow cover on average. While a specific storm system capable of producing significant snow is still eluding detection on our computer forecast models, the colder pattern and a more active jet stream displaced south of us suggests somewhere in that pattern there’s at least the potential we’ll find a snow producer as newer data arrives in coming days. I’ll keep you posted!

HERE’S MY LATEST WEDNESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (12/7/2022)

TONIGHT, THROUGH THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT: A heavy overcast continues—so does some haze and light fog. Winds begin to strengthen slowly Thursday afternoon and night. A few sprinkles or bit of drizzle can’t be ruled out. Low tonight 31. High Thursday 39. Low Thursday night 36.

FRIDAY: Precipitation develops early in the day—then continues Friday, windy, chilly and raw. Precipitation is to take the form of a wintry mix or cold rain south of the I-88 corridor—and of wet snow by in large in the northern half of the Chicago area—roughly from East-West (I-88) Tollway and north. Wind gusts to near 30 mph are likely. High 39—except low to mid 30s north.

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Another period of some sporadic cold rain—possibly an occasional wintry mix likely. High 40.

SUNDAY: A good deal of cloudiness. A peek of sun can’t be completely ruled out—but clouds may dominate. Temps continue largely unchanged. High 39.

MONDAY: Cloudier than not. High 40,

TUESDAY: Rain developing, turning windy. High 43.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy, blustery and turning colder. Rain showers, possibly mixed with some wet snow. High 40—but trending lower.