MUCH WORK REMAINS TO DEVELOP A SYSTEM TO DETECT AND THEREBY PROTECT HUMANS AND THEIR SUPPORT SYSTEMS FROM RADIATION IF HUMAN EXPLORATION OF THE RED PLANET IS TO PROCEED SAFELY

Mars, unlike Earth, has NO magnetosphere to protect it from bursts of radiation from our sun and is surrounded by a thin atmosphere.

This makes it imperative a comprehensive system for alerting controllers on Earth and astronauts on or in transit to the Red Planet are alerted to radiation emitted by the sun, be developed and improved reports the website SpaceRef.