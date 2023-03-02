Winter storm watch issued for Friday. Full details from Tom Skilling here

FRIDAY: Windy with WET, WIND-DRIVEN SNOW DEVELOPING, likely between 9 and 11am—sooner south, possibly beginning as a mix. Heaviest snowfall in the afternoon and evening. Accumulations of 1-2″ possible north toward the Wisconsin line; 2 to 6″ across the city—heaviest south and away from Lake Michigan; and 4 to 8″ southern sections of the metro area and across northwest Indiana.

The snow will be heavy and wet and wind gusts topping 40 mph are likely by and during the afternoon and evening. High 37—but falling back to the low and mid 30s by afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow ending by 10pm—a little later in northwest Indiana. Clouds break late, windy and a bit colder. Low 30—mid to upper 20s well inland to the west of Chicago.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy—from time to time, cloudy. Milder and much less windy to cool winds off the lake in the afternoons. High Saturday 45. Sunday’s high 48—but upper 30s to around 40 on the Lake Michigan shoreline.

MONDAY: Cloudy, mild and rainy at times. High 52.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a bit breezy and colder. High 41—30s at the lakeshore.

WEDNESDAY: An overcast assembles, strengthening northeast to east winds and chilly. High 38.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY: Growing prospects for snow. Windy and chilly. Low Ed night 28. High Thursday 34.