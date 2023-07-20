FIRST, THE THURSDAY WEATHER HEADLINES:

—Chicago has continued to escape the brutal heat breaking records in the southern and Southwest U.S.

–Thursday’s high is likely to reach 88 degrees—and the day is likely to be the first to log an ABOVE AVERAGE daytime temp in 4 days. There were strong west-to-northwest winds which defeated any lake cooling today. Lake breezes return in the coming days.

–July continues to post a slight temp deficit averaging, with today’s temps factored in, 0.7 degrees below normal.

—A few thunderstorms may flare south of Chicago Thursday evening—but they’ll be moving away from the city.

–A wind shift to the northwest is introducing slightly less humid air which will allow temps to drop below last night’s 71-degree minimum temp—likely bottoming out around 66 at O’Hare.

—Northwest upper steering winds continue to guide modest amounts of smoke off the 900+ fires still burning across Canada into Chicago’s airspace—but ALOFT. So air quality here at ground level is GOOD today. There are some indications to the extent of smoke may rise a bit as we head into the weekend given the fact northwest winds are blowing into the Midwest from the region in which Canadian firefighters are struggling with the blazes, many still out of control.

–A HIGH MOLD COUNT and MODERATE GRASS POLLEN has been an issue for allergy sufferers Thursday continuing a trend we’ve seen from Loyola Medicine pollen counts in recent days.

–Temps will remain warm but below the “HOT” threshold in the coming days and through the weekend. But cool air aloft means daytime heating will destabilize the atmosphere producing cottony summertime cumulus clouds—several of which may produce isolated t-storms. Coverage is to be relatively low—impacting just 30% of the area.

–The BIG WEATHER STORY may be the arrival of some real heat along with high humidities next week. It’s been 11 years since Chicago saw its last 100-degree temp. But Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly even Friday bring us the first chance temperatures here may surge to within striking distance of 100-degrees if current forecast trends verify.

–There have only been 65 days at or above 100-degree here in Chicago at the city’s official observation sites.

HERE’S MY LATEST THURSDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (7/20/2023):

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and a few degrees cooler—though still warm. Chance of a t-storm or two south of Chicago early. Low 66.

FRIDAY: Sun and building cottony summertime cumulus clouds, warm. Moderate humidity. Slight chance of an isolated afternoon or evening shower or t-storm—but impacting less than 10% of the area. High 84—but mid to upper 70s beaches.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds scatter. Warm but comfortable. Low 66.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: A good deal of sunshine and warm each day. Humidities increase a bit, particularly Sunday. Daytime heating may produce a few scattered t-storms impacting perhaps 30% of the area each afternoon and/or evening. High Saturday 86, Sunday’s high 88. Afternoon lake breezes hold beach highs to the low 80s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: A good deal of sunshine—just scattered cottony summertime clouds. Quite warm Monday—and turning hot and more humid Tuesday. High Monday 90. Tuesday’s high 93.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid. High Wednesday 97. Thursday’s high 99. Heat indices peak above 100 each day.