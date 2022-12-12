We are tracking a windy, wet mid-week winter storm.

Wind and rain are on the way in coming days for Chicago with 40 mph gusts and 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. There’s potential for it to be the heaviest rains in Chicago in three months.

While non-precipitating clouds are to linger through Tuesday amid strengthening winds, an incoming winter storm’s rains aren’t expected to sweep in until after dark Tuesday night. Once here, the rain could continue well into Wednesday.

Then late week cooling introduces the chance for mixed wet snow or just plain snow showers.

Midnight Tue night/Wed morning



Arctic Blast Possible Next Week

Of continuing interesting are indications of a health cold air push as jet stream winds sweep in from the arctic next week. That’s the week which leads up to Christmas, which from this distance, is looking quite cold in Chicago. In fact, the early read on Chicago daytime temps Christmas Eve and day suggests highs may be limited to the teens.

By Wed morning, powerhouse jet stream winds will have rounded the base of the upper trough and lifted into the Midwest delivering rain and wind Euro Day 6-10

Precip probabilities: Tues



Peak wind gusts between now and 6pm CST Wed evening



Will there be a White Christmas in Chicago?

The question, as always, is will there be a White Christmas here, defined as a Christmas which opens with a 1″ or greater snow cover. Only 4 in 10 Christmases have met the definition of a “white Christmas” over the term of official observations. And the possibility is not a slam dunk yet–though we continue to get some model runs which hint at early and late week systems capable of producing snow next week, which keeps at least the possibility on the table.

We are continuing monitoring and will keep you posted as newer model runs arrive with the approach of Christmas week.

National Outlook

While Chicago deals with wind and rain, a full blown blizzard with snows topping one foot sweeps the the Northern Plains and a severe weather outbreak threatens the South and Central plains and gulf states