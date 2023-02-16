Thursday’s not off to a pleasant start.

Precipitation has arrived on schedule and is occurring in the mixed form predicted— with rain and occasional mixed snow in the city and no travel issues here–all rain is falling farther south–and mainly snow is occurring north and west.

Snow is not yet an issue in Chicago and likely won’t be until tonight.

The scenario unfolding is a complex one with mixed precip across the area much of the day. But colder air is to become entrained in the system late today and tonight switching precip to all snow over time, which looks to be lake enhanced in lakeside counties. Having said that, a wintry mix of precip, with its form switching back and forth from rain to a mix of snow and rain, is to dominate Thursday.

How much snow will we get?

The expectation continues to be that 2 to 6 inches of snow is to fall in a corridor roughly from the I-80 corridor northward.

Four to 7 inches is to fall in counties along the Wisconsin line by the time precip winds down late tonight.

A layer of near to above freezing air is in place from roughly 5,000 to 9,000 ft aloft. That had been expected and is why we’re getting a mix of precip–and continue with a mix of precip through the day in the city.

But mainly snow is to fall and begin accumulating to the north and northwest in counties adjacent to the Wisconsin line.

This is a multi-model snowfall forecast prepared by averaging across a range of computer forecast models.

The atmosphere cools tonight here in the city to the point that the northeast winds which build in strength today into tonight, are to sweep moisture off Lake Michigan–likely enhancing snowfall at times in lakeside counties of northeast Illinois and ultimately into northwest Indiana.

More on Snow Projection Models

Among these graphics is a series of hour by hour predictions of the precipitation which is to fall–and the form it is to take (pink shaded areas indicate where the precip is to be mixed–while green areas indicate rain and blue shaded areas indicate where snow is expected) across the area so you can follow the varied precip forms expected and see the change to all snow projected tonight.

THE MIDWEST VIEW–Here are select forecast panels of the incoming winter storm & its precip off the European Centre’s deterministic model. Thsi panel is for Noon CST Thu Euro 3pm CST Thu forecast Euro 6pm CST Thu Midnight CST Thu night/Fri morning 3am CST Fri

The models I’ve chosen here are the European Centre’s operation model for the WIDER MIDWEST PICTURE–and the National Weather Service’s 3km high resolution HRRR model. (By the way–the “HRRR” acronym stands for “High Resolution Rapid Refresh” model. It’s run and continually updated on National Weather Service supercomputers on an hourly basis.)

NOW A SERIES OF HOURLY PRECIP FORECASTS off the National Weather Service’s 3km HRRR model: This panel for 10 am CST Thu Noon Thu 2pm Thu 5pm Thu 8pm Thu