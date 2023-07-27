FIRST, THE LATEST THURSDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

THE HEAT IS ON–THOUGH AN EXPECTED LAKE BREEZE IS TEMPERING THE HEAT IN LAKESIDE AREAS THURSDAY—LOW & MID 90s WITH TRIPLE DIGIT HEAT INDICES INLAND THURSDAY

—-FRIDAY HOLDS THE POTENTIAL OF BEING THE HOTTEST IN THE CURRENT HOT SPELL–BUT SEVERAL TWISTS WARRANT MONITORING, NOT THE LEAST OF WHICH IS A POTENTIAL “WIND-SHIFTING BACK DOOR COLD FRONT” WHICH COULD SEND TEMPS CRASHING FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING OVER SECTIONS OF THE AREA EVEN AS WITHERING TRIPLE DIGIT HEAT INDICES GRIP SOUTHERN SECTIONS

—ALSO SEVERE WEATHER AND THE POTENTIAL FOR THUNDERY FLOODING DOWNPOURS COMES INTO PLAY LATE FRIDAY OR, MORE LIKELY, FRIDAY NIGHT—MUCH COOLER, LESS HUMID WEEKEND FOLLOWS

It’s hot out there Thursday–though the predicted easterly lake breeze is doing its thing and restraining the most extreme heat in lakeside and north suburban areas closest to the lake. 34 states are under heat advisories Thursday and Friday; sections of 15 states are under EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS–and that includes southern sections of the Chicago metro area.

—Dew points are oppressive having surge to tropical levels across the area–with readings in the low and mid 70s. The air quality is MODERATE and with EPA assessing it an issue for sensitive groups. And Thursday swimmers on our Lake Michigan beaches are finding water temps generally in the low 70s.

–At mid-afternoon Thursday, temps have reached 96 Oswego and 93’s at Poplar Grove, Geneva and Frankfort—with a 92 at Hobart, IN. At the same time, temps are running at just 82 Wilmette, 81 Michigan City, 80 Burns Harbor, IN with 79 at Waukegan Harbor, 78 at East Chicago and 75 at Lake Forest.

HERE ARE SOME PEAK OBSERVE HEAT INDICES at MID AFTERNOON THURSDAY:

109 Channahon

108 Oswego

106 Woodridge

105 Plainfield, Woodstock, Wheaton, Streamwood and Crown Point, IN

104 Frankfort

103 Munster, IN

A MUGGY THURSDAY NIGHT’S AHEAD–

Models indicate a few scattered t-storms may sweep the area. Most would arrive late tonight–likely in the predawn hours and just beyond Friday. But coverage on the order of 10 to 30% of the metro area is possible.

FAR MORE INTERESTING DEVELOPMENTS LIE AHEAD FRIDAY & FRIDAY NIGHT

—Intense heat grips much of the area–BUT HERE’S AN INTERESTING TWIST WE’RE INTERESTING IN WATCHING.

— A WINDSHIFT OFF LAKE MICHIGAN HITS DURING THE AFTERNOON AS A COLD FRONT SAGS SOUTH INTO THE NORTHERN HALF OF THE METRO AREA THEN STALLS, TURNING WINDS OFF THE LAKE.

-O’HARE appears poised to hit 95-deg in the early afternoon–but shoreline temps may dive into the 70s with the arrival of northeast winds in the mid and late afternoon and evening.

–AT THE SAME TIME, HEAT CONTINUES UNABATED WITH “HEAT WARNING LEVEL” TEMPS AND HEAT INDICES ACROSS THE SOUTH HALF OF THE METRO AREA. There, peak thermometer readings are likely to hit 96 to 102 while heat indices surge into the 106 to 112-deg range.

—T-STORM PROSPECTS BEGIN TO BUILD LATE IN THE DAY (after spotty early t-storms)–BUT EVEN MORE LIKELY FRIDAY NIGHT.

-A WAVE MOVING EASTWARD ALONG THE STALLED FRONT THREATENS HEALTHY AND POSSIBLY SEVERE T-STORM DEVELOPMENT northern counties later in the afternoon and across much of the remainder of the area Friday night.

–THE SET-UP APPEARS PRIMED FOR HEAVY THUNDERY RAIN DEVELOPMENT. It will be interesting to see how these rains and any severe weather they produce layout.

–At present, model precip projections suggest GENERAL RAINFALLS ARE LIKELY TO FALL in the 0.4″ to 1.20″ range late Friday through Friday night. But there’s concern here multiple eruptions of t-storms could occur. IF THIS TURNS OUT TO BE THE CASE–and this isn’t carved in stone at this point— it wouldn’t be impossible to imagine AT SOME LOCATIONS local 2-4″ tallies could occur–even potentially more in a few spots. If and where those happen, local flooding could be an issue.

HEAT AND HUMIDITY RELIEF IS ON THE WAY THIS WEEKEND

–Northeast winds arrive this weekend and the stalled Friday evening front is to sag farther south shutting down rain production in Chicago bringing markedly cooler, less humid “NE” air into the area. The flow is likely to build waves on Lake Michigan and set up a BEACH HAZARDS scenario–so mariners and swimmers make a note. Otherwise sunshine is to emerge from lingering clouds early Saturday–and Saturday dew points are to drop from the still fairly humid mid-60s at daybreak to FAR MORE COMFORTABLE MID-50s before the day is out–then hold in the mid to upper 50s Sunday which promises very comfortable Sunday weather across the area.

HERE’S MY LATEST THURSDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (7/27/2023)

….HEAT ADVISORY into FRIDAY ACROSS ALL BUT LAKE COUNTY ILLINOIS well into Friday, though temps will drop Lakeside area Friday afternoon and evening as northeast winds arrive…

….FARTHER SOUTH—AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect UNTIL 9PM FRIDAY EVENING for:

La Salle, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford and Southern Will Counties—-AND IN INDIANA, Newton and Benton Counties…..

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, quite warm and muggy. Scattered possibly gusty 20 to 30% coverage t-storms, arriving in the pre-dawn hours.

FRIDAY: Several possibly gusty early t-storms possible, but with limited coverage of perhaps 20% of the metro area. THEN Partly sunny, intensely hot and quite humid—but with winds shifting off Lake Michigan from Chicago north during the afternoon dropping shoreline and nearshore temps into the 70s before evening. Heat indices top 100-deg before the wind shift— and may reach as high as 106 to 112 south suburbs. High 95 at O’Hare—as high as 96 to 102 south suburbs.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Waves of active thunderstorms capable of heavy, possibly flooding downpours, strong winds and hail. Cooler air spreading southward—but humidities will remain high. Low 72.

SATURDAY: Opens cloudy but with skies clearing slowly amid breezy and markedly cooler conditions. Initially high humidities will be lowering as the air dries with the day’s northeast winds. High 76—but lowering to the upper 60s to around 70 on area beaches.

SUNDAY and MONDAY: A GOOD DEAL OF SUNSHINE sunshine—just a scattering of cottony summertime cumulus clouds. Comfortable temperatures and humidities. High Sunday 80; Monday’s high 84—but 70s on area beaches.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Humidities begin increasing.. High 87—but 70s to low 80s on area beaches.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, becoming quite warm and more humid. Chance for scattered t-storms. High 90.