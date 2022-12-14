The 2022 Arctic Report Card is in released Tuesday at the annual conference of the American Geophysical Union held here in Chicago.

Produced by 147 scientists from 11 countries, the peer reviewed report paints the picture of a region continuing to undergo huge changes with profound impacts not only on those who reside there but also on the rest of the world. Reports on the state of the arctic began in 2006. Tuesday’s report is the 17th to be released since then.

End-of-summer sea ice concentration across the Arctic in September 2022. The ice cover was below the 1991-2020 median (white line) and well below the 1981-2020 median (gold line). Median means in the middle of the historical record; half of the years on record had larger extents and half had smaller extents. (graph) Both the annual maximum ice extent in March (dark blue) and the annual minimum extent in September (bright blue) have declined over the satellite era. Annual percent increase in summer ship activity in the Arctic. Bold numbers indicate where trends were statistically significant. The biggest increases have occurred in the waters of Norway and Iceland. (graph) Monthly unique ship counts Arctic-wide show that activity is increasing overall. This map shows spring snow duration—how long the ground remained snow-covered from February–July—in 2022 compared to the 1998-2018 average. Most of the Arctic had fewer snow-covered days than average (brown). (graph) June snow cover compared to the 1998-2018 average for the Eurasian (blue line) and North American (purple) Arctic from 1967–2022. Read the full story.

What happens in the arctic doesn’t stay in the arctic. The planet’s atmosphere is a vast interconnected system. Changes in the climate in one location on Earth propagates across that system.

Among the arctic climate findings highlighted in the latest report are:

The past 7 years have ranked the warmest on record of all analyzed since 1900.

2022 marked the 25th year Greenland’s ice sheet shrank–with profound implications on global sea level rise.

More precipitation is falling as rain rather than snow–a trend which will become more widespread in coming decades

The warming arctic puts more moisture in the atmosphere which can boost snowfall–but that snow quickly melts with the onset of the warmer temps of summer.

Gizmodo has produced an excellent summary of the NOAA report and quotes the comments of NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad made at a Tuesday press conference here in Chicago: “The wolf is in the house. By that I mean that the climate impacts we’re seeing in Alaska—melting permafrost that’s warping roads, melting ice that’s forcing entire Indigenous communities to relocate, warming waters that are forcing fish to migrate and having ripple effects for the entire Alaskan seafood industry, fire seasons that last far longer than they ever have—that’s just a snapshot of what parts of the Lower 48 might expect in the very near future.”

AND NOAA–the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, parent agency of the National Weather Service—has produced an informative video on the 2022 Arctic Report Card it sponsors which you can watch or read the report itself.