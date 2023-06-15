It’s Thursday which means the new “drought monitor” is in, offering our country’s official assessment of drought conditions. It places much of the Chicago metro area in a state of “severe drought.” That’s a upgrade from the “moderate drought” assessed in last week’s report.

The upgrade in drought severity is little wonder. Even with the wonderful rain that fell over portions of our area Tuesday (which, by the way, isn’t taken into account by the latest drought monitor analysis which looks at the precip situation going into this past Monday. It’s worth noting the Tuesday rains for all intents and purposes bypassed many sections of the area)–Chicago’s O’Hare’s precip deficit illustrates the continuing moisture deficit. The precip shortfall since mid-April is running at more than 6″ since April 1.

Even with Tuesday’s 0.54″ at O’Hare–the site’s total rainfall since April 1 amounts to only 4.20″—not even close to the 10.22″ which is considered normal from April 1 through today (June 15). That tally is 41% of our normal rainfall.

Bottom line–Tuesday’s rain has done little to offset the drought situation which has developed here.

Dry Weather A Statewide Phenomenon

A moisture analysis released Thursday morning (Thursday, June 15, 2023) by Dr. Trent Ford, our state climatologist at the Illinois State Water Survey based at the University of Illinois, lays out just how dry it’s been across Illinois since April 1.

In a post Wednesday, Dr. Ford noted that on a state-wide basis, the period from April 1 through the present ranks 2nd driest of any such period on record over the term of the instrument record–which extends back the the late 1800s.

The rainfall outlook isn’t looking up

Modeling over the coming two weeks current puts potential rainfall at only a third normal–which essentially covers the overall rainfall forecast through the rest of June 2023. There may be spells of rainfall–but they sure, at least at this juncture, don’t look like drought-busters. That can change, of course. But if a drought busting wet spell is out there in the next two weeks, it’s not yet being modeled.

There are two glimmers of hope on the moisture front.

First, an analysis of El Nino summer season rainfall trends over the ten most recent El Nino years has a slight bias toward above normal precip. Second, some recent runs of several medium range forecast models have been trying to develop a westward moving closed low aloft out in the 11 to 15 day time frame which would, if such a system materialized, offer a chance of increased rainfall.

But here’s the rub for the moment. Ensemble predictions off those same models, which involve running scores of forecasts off those same models produced by introducing slight changes in interpretation of initial atmosphere conditions at the start of each of these dozens of forecasts–are then averaged in these ensemble runs and can often indicate whether a particular forecast is supported by other forecasts off the same model. The problem for now is that the westbound closed low with its wetter looking forecast predicted by SOME model forecasts, isn’t yet embraced by these model’s ensemble predictions.

At minimum, this suggests caution in getting too excited about a wetter forecast–at least at this point. Clearly, we’ll continue monitoring forecast trends. We sure could use a good soaking rain which doesn’t get out of hand and swing toward the WET side of the ledger.