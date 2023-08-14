CHICAGO — The Chicago area will continue to see rain throughout Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Rainfall totals of 0.90″ to as much as 2.70″ are likely to fall with the potential for a few heavier totals of as much as 2.50 to 5″ not out of the question given the involvement of t-storms. The Chicago area—particularly from the I-80 to I-88 corridor—is being advised of AN EXCESSIVE RAINFALL RISK by the Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

A Flood Watch has been issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry counties in Illinois.

hicago residents are being asked to conserve water on Monday as showers and storms sweep across the area.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) of Greater Chicago has declared Monday as an “Overflow Action Day.”

Gusty winds will also be a factor along Lake Michigan.

Wind gusts over the shoreline and open waters of the lake will build as high as 30 to 45 mph at times tonight into Tuesday generating waves which could reach or exceed 5 to 9 ft. on the open lake. A beach hazards statement is out on area beaches from Monday night into Tuesday evening due to building waves and the risk to swimmers of rip currents.

Heat & Humidity Next

Summer’s hottest readings could be on the way starting next weekend and into next week.

A series of 90-deg and hotter days is likely with dew points surging—means the heat will be accompanied by high humidities thus likely producing triple digit heat indices from Sunday forward through next Tuesday.

The hotter and drier weather is expected to last through next Tuesday.

To date, the city’s hottest temps have hit 93 degrees this summer. Absent cooling thunderstorms, this air mass could produce mid to upper 90s—particularly in the Sunday through Tuesday time frame this weekend and next week.