A cold morning across Chicagoland Friday.

O’Hare’s low temp dropped to 0 and Midway to 1. The wind chill at O’Hare was at 16-below at 8am. But thermometer readings bottomed out at 11-below at Genoa in DeKalb County and 10-below st Woodstock and Shabbona–in McHenry and DeKalb counties respectively.

A bit of “ sea smoke “ ( I.e. steam ) can be seen coming off Lake Michigan in this video shot looking out over the lake from Chicago’s North Side Edgewater neighborhood. And lake-effect clouds can be seen towering into the sky in the distance. These clouds are snowing across the lake in Lower Michigan.

Here are area lows and 8am wind chills.

-11 Genoa

-10 Woodstock

-10 Shabbona

-8 Odell

-7 Rochelle

-6 Sugar Grove

-6 DeKalb

-5 Huntley

-5 McHenry

-5 Hawthorn Woods

-4 Sublette

-4 Waukegan

-4 Carpentersville

-4 Elgin

-4 Lake Zurich

-4 Gurnee

-4 Sycamore

-4 St. Charles

-3 Grayslake

-3 North Aurora

-3 Deerfield

-3 Barrington

-3 Streamwood

-2 Hoffman Estates

-2 Rolling Meadows

-2 Buffalo Grove

-2 Geneva

-2 Utica

-2 Roselle

-1 Schaumburg

-1 Naperville

-1 Plainfield

-1 Vernon Hills

-1 Ottawa

0 Wheaton

0 O’Hare

0 Glen Ellyn

0 Elmhurst

0 Glenview

0 Rosemont

0 Franklin Park

0 Homer Glen

0 Orland Park

0 Morrise

0 Elk Grove Village

1 Marseilles

1 Dwight

1 Belmont Harbor-Chciago

1 Hickory Hills

2 Crete

3 Lansing

3 Tinley Park

3 Chebanse

3 Harrison-Dever Crib 3 miles off Chicago

3 Joliet

3 Crown Point, IN

4 East Chicago, IN

4 Burnham

4 Roselawn, IN

5 Hebron, IN

5 Rensselaer, IN

7 Kouts, IN

13 LaPorte, IN

13 Bruns Harbor, IN

8am FRIDAY WIND CHILLS

-23 Sugar Grove

-22 Janesville, WI

-21 Genoa

-20 Poplar Grove

-20 Burnham

-20 Pleasant Prairie, WI

-18 Carpentersville

-18 Romeoville

-18 Morris

-18 West Chicago

-18 Rockford

-16 O’Hare

-15 Waukegan

-15 Utica

-13 Coal City

-12 Kankakee

-11 Midewin Tallgrass Prairie

-11 Gary

-11 Hammond, IN

-11 Lansing

-9 Bonfield

-9 Kouts, IN

-8 Peotone

-7 Hebron, IN

-1 LaPorte, IN