First, the NEW YEAR’S DAY (MONDAY) WEATHER HEADLINES—

–Welcome to 2024! Another depressingly cloudy day with a trace of snow at both airports and NO SUNSHINE!

—8 of the past 12 days—67% of them—have produced NO sun.

—January has historically been Chicago’s coldest month (with Feb #2 at 28.8 degrees and December at #2 at 30.5 degrees). January has also historically been the city’s SNOWIEST month, averaging 11.3″ behind Feb with 10.7″ and December at 7.6″. And it joins December and February as among the city’s cloudiest months.

—The coming week is to average almost 11 degrees colder than last week—yet IS STILL TO POST A TEMP SURPLUS—averaging just over 4 degrees above normal.

—Even so, a week of highs in the 30s will have a colder feel to it than last week’s 40s — and, on Christmas day and last Thursday 50s.

—So, while last week averaged 41.5 degrees, this week is likely to come in at 30.8 degrees.

—Some breaks in the clouds are to develop tonight and are likely to permit some mixed sun on Tuesday. But a cold front approaching and passing the Chicago area from the northwest late tomorrow night and into Wednesday reintroduces snow flurries to the area.

–It’s also to usher in slightly colder air in the back half of the coming work week.

—A storm is to pass south of the area next weekend but could brush us with a few snow showers or flurries in the Saturday and Sunday time frame.

—BUT ITS NEXT WEEK models continue to show a potentially significant storm system coming into the nation’s mid-section. Details have yet to be worked out—and there’s plenty of time to do that. But, it’s the sort of storm system being indicated in the Monday night, Tuesday into Wed time frame which has been known to be the harbinger of a sticking snow. IT’S FAR TOO EARLY FOR RELIABLE SNOWFALL PROJECTIONS. You’ll no doubt see a flurry of these start showing up on social media. Studies have shown snowfall forecasts at that range in time are subject to begin changes and are untrustworthy—except to potentially indicate a significant snow may occur here or nearby. STAY TUNED!!

—And it’s also this sort of system that can lay down a snowpack in the Midwest on which arctic air is able to travel. Thus, not surprisingly, model projects show colder air sweeping into the Midwest in the latter half of next week. In fact, current projections suggest highs may fall back to the 20s in the wake of next week’s storm here in Chicago—and that average temps next week could end up BELOW NORMAL on a weekly basis for the first time in months and also may average more than 5 degrees colder than this week.

HERE’S MY LATEST CHICAGO METRO FORECAST ISSUED MONDAY AFTERNOON (1/1/2024):

TONIGHT: Clouds, possibly a few flurries give way to partial clearing later. Colder. Low 26.

TUESDAY: Some mixed sun with the day’s cold. Chilly—but still modestly ABOVE NORMAL for the time of year. High 37.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Flurries likely. Low 29.

WEDNESDAY: More cloudy than not, turning breezy and chilly. Passing flurries, possibly a few snow showers. High 36.

THURSDAY: Possible lakeside clouds and flurries to starty—but clearing, a little colder. High 33.

FRIDAY: Cloudy spells. Chilly. High 35.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: A great deal of cloudiness, temps continue at similar levels. Some flurries, possibly some spells of light snow. High Saturday 36. Sunday’s high 37.

MONDAY: Clouding over. Winds strengthen slowly. Prospects for snow increase Monday night. High Monday 37.