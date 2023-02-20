Winter 2022-23 is among the 10% warmest on record in Chicago, despite two arctic blasts and a brief arctic surge last week.

It’s currently the 15th warmest of the past 153 years, according to date from NOAA’s Midwest Regional Climate Center and overall above normal temps are predicted to continue dominate the coming two weeks.

Chicago’s average official temp of 31.2-deg for the Dec 1, 2022 through Feb 19, 2023 period IS 3.5-deg ABOVE NORMAL. During that period, 58 days have (that’s approx 71% of them) have been ABOVE NORMAL and only 24 days (roughly 29% of them) have been below normal. Put differently, there have nearly two and a half times (242% to be precise) more above normal days than below normal days.

2022-23 seasonal snow in Chicago is lagging as well–only a little over half normal.

In terms of snowfall, the 2022-23 season has been a laggard as well in Chicago. Just 16.2″ of snow has fallen compared to 25.4″ by this time a year ago and the 28.6″ considered “normal” to date. Chicago has received just 57% it’s “normal” snow to date—more than a foot less than normal.