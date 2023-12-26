First, THE TUESDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

—Another drab and damp day with temps that have been falling slowly all day Tuesday. The day’s high of 50 degrees occurred at midnight. Reading by late in the day had fallen to the upper 30s.

—The same slow-moving storm system, trapped within an atmospheric blocking pattern and therefore just crawling along, has days to run in its influence on Chicago’s weather. It’s likely to be Friday afternoon before this system frees Chicago’s weather from its grasp.

—The area is to sit beneath this system’s cold, unstable pool of air aloft through Thursday night and into Friday morning as this system just creeps eastward—its forward progress is all but stalled by the atmospheric blocking pattern which is in place. This argues for an overcast continue to dominate Chicago’s weather all the way.

—What’s more, we expect a counterclockwise (or “cyclonic” circulation aloft) to tap moisture and tug it westward into Chicago later Wednesday night and Thursday, increasing odds of chilly rain building into the area from the east.

—This rain is to contend with a colder atmosphere as it spreads west in the late Wednesday night/Thursday time frame. This could lead to mixed wet snow in areas west of Chicago toward and west of the Fox Valley.

—-With the warm Christmas on the books, December 2023’s temp surplus has grown to nearly 9 degrees ABOVE NORMAL—an eye-catching level of warmth.

—December ends with the arrival of the new year at midnight Sunday night—but each day is to continue ABOVE NORMAL meaning only 2 days this month will have produced a deficit.

—This extends a run of extraordinary warmth that has dominated 2023 and now has the FULL YEAR OF 2023 running third warmest of ANY year on the books since official records began here 153 years ago in 1871. Thus, 2023 boasts a full-year average temp, which is 2.7 degrees above normal, placing the year among the 2% warmest on the books. In addition, the PAST 2 YEARS rank fourth warmest of the past 153 years!

—Every month in 2023 has come in ABOVE NORMAL with the sole exception of March, which posted a tiny 0.3-degree deficit!

—El Nino and continuing climate warming are behind the warm spell.

—As it stands now, models are indicating NO major storm here through the sometimes volatile New Year’s Eve and Day period. However, a disturbance dropping into the area amid colder temps through the atmosphere may produce some light snow Sunday and Sunday night which we’ll be monitoring.

—The coming week will average an eye-catching 15 degrees above normal while next week’s surplus drops to a little more than 4 degrees—but a SURPLUS NONETHELESS as we head into January and the opening days of 2024.

—January can be volatile—so we’ll keep an eye open for any sign we have a punch of arctic air or snow of any substance. While less frequent in El Nino winters like this one, both can still occur.

HERE’S MY LATEST TUESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (12/26/2023):

TONIGHT: Clouds may break at times, modestly colder. A few sprinkles are possible early. Low 32.

WEDNESDAY: More cloudy than not and breezy. Though chilly—temps are still well above normal for this time of year. A few sprinkles are possible. High 44.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT and THURSDAY: Cloudy—periods of chilly rain developing late Wed night and continuing Thursday amid steady “NNE” winds. Rain may be mixed with some snowflakes well west of the city—toward the Fox Valley and west. Low Wed night 35. High Thursday 44.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, with possible sprinkles into the morning. Clouds begin to break Friday afternoon. Breezy and cool—though still ABOVE NORMAL. High 44.

SATURDAY: Sunshine gives way to incoming clouds later in the day. High 41,

SUNDAY: Cloudy, chilly New Year’s Eve day. Some light snow is possible. High Sunday 39.

MONDAY: Partial clearing and chilly. High 37.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and cool. High 39.