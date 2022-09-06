FIRST THE TUESDAY WEATHER HEADLINES:

—Sunshine emerged today–the city received 45% of its possible sun compared to NO SUN Monday (Labor Day)–the coolest Labor Day in 12 years here with a high of just 70-deg.

—SEPTEMBER SUNSHINE has been sub-par running just 46% of the normal of 65% of our possible sun. Put in another way, September 2022 has seen only 71% of its usual sun to date.

—Late Tuesday afternoon radar shows a few isolated sprinkles–even an isolated shower in spots has popped south and west of the city on the inland extension of our NE lake winds. These are minor and low coverage and will fade quickly with nighttime cooling.

—The weather pattern across the Midwest is slow moving. We’re locked in a dry pattern with VERY slow day to day warming each through Friday–but with temps ABOVE NORMAL until clouds and the potential for some rain arrive Sunday and Monday.

—This week is predicted to average 71.5-deg—-a modest 1.6-deg above normal—and 5-deg cooler than last week

—Because we sit in a weak wind pattern within a ridge of high pressure, daytime heating will encourage LAKE BREEZES which blow onto shore from Lake Michigan. With southern Lake Michigan water temps averaging 70-degrees, this means beach and lakeshore temps will be cooler than inland highs which are to see 80+-deg highs Wednesday through Saturday

—Chicago’s weather has been dry. We’ve seen all of 0.26″ of rain the past 8 days (since Aug 29)–a period that usually sees 1.11″. That means Chicago’s has recorded less than a quarter its normal rain (just 23% to be precise).

—Early modeling of potential rainfall in the Sunday/Mon time frame suggests rains ranging from 0.4 to 2.02″ may occur. If true, the rain would be welcome.

HERE’S THE LATEST TUESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST

TONIGHT: An isolated sprinkle or shower in a few spots west and south of the city early. Otherwise, partly cloudy overnight, seasonable temps. Patchy fog possible in normally cooler inland locations. Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable warmth. Light easterly lake breezes. High 81–but low to mid 70s at the beaches.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds scatter. Temps similar to recent nights. Low 60.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer each day. Lake breezes hold temps modestly lower on area beaches. High Thursday 85–but mid to upper 70s lakeshore. Friday’s high 86.

SATURDAY: Clouding over, warm. Scattered showers possible at night. High 81-70s lakeshore.

SUNDAY AND MONDAY: Occasional rain, breezy and cooler. High Sunday 77–but closer to 70 lakeshore. Monday’s high 69.

TUESDAY: More cloudy than not, cool for the season. Some sprinkles or a lingering shower or two still possible. High 73.