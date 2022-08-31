DAY TO DAY PREDICTED HIGH TEMPS APPEAR FOR THE COMING 7 DAYS HERE AS DO MAPS OF THE HEAT ADVISORIES AND EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS–plus RED FLAG WARNINGS— issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in the West.

The maps of predicted high temps over the coming week are produced by the National Weather Service from a suite of computer model forecasts.

They offer a graphic illustration of daytime temps likely to occur through the Labor Day weekend.

RECORD AND NEAR RECORD PREDICTED HIGHS ARE CIRCLED on these maps. You can see the number of record breaking or near record breaking temps expected over the coming week.

Also appearing here predicted temperature departures over the Day 1-5, 5 to 10 and 10 to 15 periods.