How cool are these?!

This is how illustrative simple maps can be. Certainly, breathes light into the adage –“A picture’s worth a thousand words”

Map #1: From the folks at the Amazing Maps website comes this map posted under the header: “50% of Canadians live south of the red line”

Map #2: Posted by Dr. Robert Rohde–lead scientist at Berkeley Earth under the header: “The United Kingdom (excl. overseas territories) is farther North than all of the United States except for Alaska.”