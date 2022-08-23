First, make note on the spread in rainfall totals across the DFW area. NWS there reported Monday afternoon, “At 1p.m. the 24-hour rain totals range from 15.16″ in east Dallas (White Rock Creek @ Scyene) to just 0.82″ at McKinney airport just 25 miles away.”

Further, NWS DFW reports, “We’ve broken several records at DFW Airport following the significant rain event over the past 24 hours. August 21st-22nd, 2022, is now the second wettest 24-hour period, coming in at 9.19″! That’s only 0.38″ shy of the #1 record. Daily records were also broken for 8/21 and 8/22.”

And from Scott Bachmeier at CIMSS (the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies) on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, this animation of the storm complex with superimposed hourly rainfall tallies for some sites in the Dallas/Fort Worth area as the downpours there were in progress Monday.