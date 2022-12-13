BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY ON FUSION ENERGY–a potential non-polluting future source of energy

FUSION AS A potential as an energy source received a boost today. We are cautioned by scientists not to think its benefits are right around the corner. It will take decades of additional work and investment. But FUSION holds tantalizing possibilities for providing the cleaner source of the energy needed to run our lives. And today’s announcement of some positive results by researchers working on FUSION at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is fascinating.

Of FUSION as an energy source, the Associated Press reports, “Proponents of fusion hope that it could one day produce nearly limitless, carbon-free energy, displacing fossil fuels and other traditional energy sources. Producing energy that powers homes and businesses from fusion is still decades away. But researchers said it was a significant step nonetheless. “

