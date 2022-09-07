FIRST, HERE ARE THE WEDNESDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

–A week which began so cloudy has turned lovely with plentiful sun and a continuation of comfortable temps

–Highs have hit 80 at O’Hare for a second consecutive day and will warm a degree or two each day through the remainder of the week with lake breezes confining lakeshore temps to the 70s.

–Much as happened in cooler surrounding areas overnight, don’t be surprised to see some patchy fog develop tonight away from the “warmth” of the city and Lake Michigan. Sitting as we are in the middle of a broad, slow moving high pressure, the pressure gradient is weak. This means large scale winds are ALSO weak.Thus with mainly clear skies and diminishing winds at night, temps cool to the dew point–the point at which some fog can form. It’s not likely to be widespread and areas where temps cool most efficiently at night are most prone to patchy fog.

–Interestingly, coming days will continue to see generous sunshine with some fair weather cloud development by day and light late morning and afternoon lake breezes from the east along Lake Michigan, lowering beach and lakeside temps modestly–even as inland temps head into the 80s inland.

–It remains dry. The opening 7 days of the month have seen a trace of rain–and that’s it! That means we’re running 0.70″ below normal continuing the dry trend that dominated August. August saw only roughly half our normal rain at O’Hare.

–That’s why model numbers of rainfall with the system due to impact the area later this weekend and into next week are interesting. Looking across a range of models, The NWS, European Centre, Environment Canada and their ensembles, model rainfall in the Sunday/Monday time frame average 1.21″.

HERE’S THE LATEST WEDNESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST

TONIGHT: Clouds scatter, comfortable and seasonable temps. Some fog patches may form again tonight in some normally cooler locations surrounding the city. Low 60.

THURSDAY through FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer days and mainly clear skies Thursday night. Light easterly lake breezes are likely each afternoon. High Thursday 83–but mid 70s on area beaches. Low Thursday night 61. High Friday 85–but upper 70s along Lake Michigan.

SATURDAY: Opens with some sun–but clouding over, continued warm. A few shower possible later in the day–but becoming more widespread Saturday night. A bit breezy too. High 85—upper 70s to near 80 on the lakeshore.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers develop, chance of some t-storms. More humid–but not quite as warm. High 76.

MONDAY: Clouds and some mixed sun, cooler. Scattered showers, most numerous and a few possible thundery in the afternoon and evening. High 69.

TUESDAY: More cloudy than not, cool for the season. Several showers possible. High 72.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to cloudy. Chance of a few pop-up showers. High 78.