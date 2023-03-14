A SATELLITE-DERIVED PRECIPITATION PRODUCT GENERATED BY “CIMSS” (the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies) at the birthplace of satellite meteorology—the UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON–shows where clouds are actually precipitating–and these displays aren’t limited to the range of a single radar or group of weather radars. They are able to depict the FULL EXTENT of a weather system’s precipitation shield.

Weather radar is a phenomenal tool put to work each an every day. Doppler radar depictions of the circulations associated with thunderstorms and the severe weather they can produce, is irreplaceable. But weather radar has shortcomings in a number of weather situations.

First and foremost, the Earth curves beneath radar beams which leads to these beams “overshooting” the tops of rain-generating clouds. This limits the distance at which such radars are able to scan the precipitation being generated by LARGE WEATHER SYSTEMS.

This becomes a real issue when trying to gain a BIG PICTURE view of incoming ATMOSPHERIC RIVER SYSTEMS, such as those which have been sweeping across California since late December. As a rule of thumb, weather radar is only able to show a portion of storms approaching land from vast tracts of ocean. This applies to non-tropical storms, like the one currently hitting California, and of tropical systems like hurricanes approaching coastal areas.

Satellite imagery provides an awesome view of these storms–but satellite data can be put to work to show WHERE CLOUDS ARE ACTUALLY PRECIPITATING.

A perfect example of the usefulness of satellite derived depictions of the precipitation being produced by vast swaths of moisture–LIKE THE CURRENT ATMOSPHERIC RIVER/’PINEAPPLE EXPRESS” again lambasting California— thousands of miles in length and well beyond the range of any single weather radar’s view, is a perfectcase in point.

Check out these CIMSS precip depictions out across the Pacific of that incoming system.

I’ve also posted several other interesting products out of UW-Madison’s Space Science and Engineering Center (SSEC) and the school’s Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences (AOS). Such as a depiction of the current cover of snow as generated and used in the initialization of the National Weather Service’s high resolution 3km HRRR computer forecast model.

The National Weather Service Forecast Office at Birmingham, Alabama has produced a fascinating rundown of some of the shortcomings of weather radar scans of incoming precipitation you may find interesting.