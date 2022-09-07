NOW HERE’S QUITE A SATELLITE VIEW—OF THE WESTERN HEAT DOME, FIRES AND THEIR SMOKE AMID THE RECORD-BREAKING HEAT AND OF NORTHBOUND HURRICANE KAY OFF THE COAST OF MEXICO.

Watch the latest GOES WEST true color weather satellite animation here.

You can see Hurricane Kay, northbound from a point 215 miles south of the southern tip of Baja California, pressing northward with its 105 mph top winds. The hurricane has prompted a TROPICAL STORM WARNING for Cabo San Lucas on the southern Baja California peninsula and other sections of the peninsula and Mexico’s northwest coast in Mexico and a HURRICANE WARNING for the west-central Baja California peninsula in Mexico.

Interestingly, projections of estimated rainfalls out to 5 days include rainfall in coming days which could reach southern California and even sections of southern Arizona.

READ THE LATEST NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER ADVISORY on HURRICANE KAY.

ALSO WATCH THE LATEST ANIMATED NWS HRRR MODEL SMOKE FORECAST showing how smoke is to rotated with the clockwise moving upper winds around the mammoth Western U.S. dome of hot air.