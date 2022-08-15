Two new reports illustrate climate change. One reports low temps across the U.S. in July (2022) has set a 128 year record, a development with health risks as our July 1995 heatwave which killed 773 illustrated. A second newly released scientific study puts Chicago and a swath of terrain from Texas to Wisconsin at risk for extreme heat by 2053 with dangerous 125 deg heat indices increasing by 13 times between next year and 2053.

The U.S. has just set the record in July 2022 for the hottest nighttime temps of any month in 128 years of records, a development with health consequences; while a new study places Chicago and a wide swath of the U.S. from Texas to Wisconsin in line for more frequent “extreme” heat by 2053.

The impact of heat waves grows when temps at night remain elevated. We saw that in Chicago in July 1995 when 773 perished in a heat wave which included triple digit daytime heat indices–but also three nights in the city in which temps failed to drop below 80-deg. Studies of that event showed deaths increased exponentially when nighttime temps failed to cool.

Seth Borenstein of the Associated Press reports July nighttime temps across the country were the highest in 128 years of record. Such warmth has real-life implications. Borenstein quotes NOAA climatologist Karin Gleason saying “When you have daytime temperatures that are at or near record high temperatures and you don’t have that recovery overnight with temperatures cooling off, it does place a lot of stress on plants, on animals and on humans. It’s a big deal.”

BELT OF “EXTREME HEAT” TO DEVELOP BY 2053–AND CHICAGO IS IN IT

The highest heat index in the deadly July 1995 heat wave in Chicago hit 124-deg. At present, 125-deg heat indices, a dangerous level of heat, impacts 8 million Americans. A new report based on number may increase by a factor of 13, meaning at least one day with a heat index of 125-deg is to impact 108-million Americans by 2053. Among the findings of a new report, outlined in reporter Andrew Freedman’s AXIOS article posted this morning, indicates:

— The developing “Extreme Heat Belt” forms a region of vulnerability from northern Texas to Illinois, and includes the cities of St. Louis, Kansas City, Memphis, Tulsa and Chicago.

—By 2030, some coastal areas in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic may also experience days with a heat index above 125°F, the report found. There’s an interesting interactive map with the Axios article which allows you to see model predictions of the frequency of extreme heat for U.S. counties in the “Heat Belt”.

