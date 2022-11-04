MY LONGTIME WGN METEOROLOGICAL COLLEAGUE ROGER TRIEMSTRA, A FAVORITE IN THE CITY’S BROADCAST WEATHER WORLD, PASSED AWAY OVERNIGHT. ROG WAS 92.

It’s with sadness I report the passing at age 92 of longtime Chicago broadcast meteorologist Roger Triemstra. The news arrived this morning from Rog’s daughter Cheri.

Cheri and I had worked closely on a book signing for Roger’s book “COOLER BY THE LAKE” over the summer—an event at which a legion of Roger’s fans gathered. Eddie Volkman, son of the legendary Harry Volkman, and so many others joined us. Roger was spry and sharp and it was so good seeing him again. Roger lost his wife of 73 years and the love of his life Gerri years earlier. Rog and Gerri had met as teenagers in Highland, Indiana. Cherie says Rog started working on the book shortly after Gerri’s passing as a cathartic.

His career took him to the weather offices of several Chicago television stations–and finally to WGN. His RADIO work spanned years with so many of WGN radio’s legendary names–among them Wally Phillips, Roy Leonard, Bob Collins and the inimitable agribusiness broadcast team of Orion Samuelson and Max Armstrong—and so many others.

My WGN colleague Dean Richards has written so beautifully about Roger in a post this morning. I thought you’d enjoy reading this.

Rog’s was a wonderful life which included a beautiful family–and a fascinating and varied career as a military and broadcast meteorologist but also as an engineer and businessman. He operated a roller rink and a pizza parlor at one point–both successful.

Job well done, Rog!

And to the Triemstra family, YOU ARE ALL in our thoughts at this sad moment. Please take care during this trying time and know we love you all.