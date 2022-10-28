RECORD LOW MISSISSIPPI IS STRANDING BARGES — The Atlantic has run a spectacular picture essay on the DROUGHT SITUATION THERE—and I’ve posted the NEW DROUGHT MONITOR ANALYSES of the situation across the LOWER 48.

DROUGHT HAS THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER APPROACHING RECORD LOW LEVELS — What’s happening is plain to see. The low water levels are interfering with critical barge transportation.



FILE – People walk toward Tower Rock to check out the attraction normally surrounded by the Mississippi River and only accessible by boat, Oct. 19, 2022, in Perry County, Mo. Foot traffic to the rock formation has been made possible because of near record low water levels along the river. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

FILE – People walk to Tower Rock, an attraction normally surrounded by the Mississippi River and only accessible by boat, Oct. 19, 2022, in Perry County, Mo. Foot traffic to the rock formation has been made possible because of near record low water levels along the river. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

FILE – People walk to Tower Rock, an attraction normally surrounded by the Mississippi River and only accessible by boat, Oct. 19, 2022, in Perry County, Mo. Foot traffic to the rock formation has been made possible because of near record low water levels along the river. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)





The Atlantic has put together one of its spectacular photo galleries on this–check it out.***

DRY CONDITIONS AND DROUGHT ARE PERVASIVE ACROSS MUCH OF THE LOWER 48.

The just issued Drought Monitor, our country’s seminal measure of dry weather and drought now places 84.46% of the Lower 48 in a drier than normal state; 62.95% in a state of MODERATE DROUGHT or worse; and 36.06% in a state of SEVERE, EXTREME OR EXCEPTIONAL DROUGHT.

In a state of MODERATE DROUGHT is much of the southern Chicago metro area–an area of dry conditions which extends eastward across a huge swath of Indiana.