Europe and the Southwest U.S. aren’t the only regions of the world suffering serious drought.

China is in the throes of record heat that’s expected to continue into September.

Peak temps have reached 104-deg (40-dec C) and air conditioning use has boosted energy usage 25% even as low water levels have cut the production of hydroelectric power generation as reservoirs critical to hydroelectric power generation have dried up.

In this aerial photo, the lower than normal bank of the Jialing River is seen in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Ships crept down the middle of the Yangtze on Friday after the driest summer in six decades left one of the mightiest rivers shrunk to barely half its normal width and set off a scramble to contain damage to a weak economy in a politically sensitive year. (AP Photo/Olivia Zhang)

In this aerial photo, the lower than normal bank of the Jialing River is seen in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivia Zhang)

The Yangtze river, the world’s third largest, is the source of water for 400-million people plus a source of hydroelectric power generation; it’s been so seriously impacted that hydroelectric power has been cut to thousands of factories.

The waterway is critical to commerce, but levels have dropped to 50% capacity closing it to some shipping, reports the guardian.

You can read more here.