FIRST, THE THURSDAY WEATHER HEADLINES:

–This morning low temp of 52 at O’Hare was the coolest in the 3 months since June 19 (when it hit 52).

–The daytime high of 63 at O’Hare was the first high which failed rise out of the 60s since May

–Even cooler air hits the first half of next week before warming takes hold and sends the following week’s temps ABOVE NORMAL

–82% of the past 151 years (124 of them) have recorded 80-deg or higher daytime max temps beyond this date, so the warm weather is hardly over even though it will feel that way tonight and Friday

–Saturday sees strong SSW pump temps up again before a stronger early fall season cool spell arrives Sunday through Thursday next week as upper steering winds shift into the Midwest from Canada

–Cool as it is only 11% of the 151 years for which we have official Chicago weather records–that’s just 17 years–have seen freezing temps in the city over the 30-day period ahead (i.e. through October 21).

HERE’S OUR THURSDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST

……BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT RUNS THROUGH 2am FRIDAY MORNING—–THEN COMES DOWN AS WINDS, WAVES AND RIP CURRENTS DIMINISH…..

TONIGHT: More clouds and possibly a few lake-effect sprinkles arrive late tonight. Until then, partly cloudy and cool with diminishing winds. The lowest overnight mins in 4 months (since May). Low 52—but mid to upper 40s cooler inland locations.

FRIDAY: Clouds with some passing spells of mixed sun. A few sprinkles possible lakeside counties in the morning. Much less wind. High 64–a ready 10-deg below normal.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A good deal of cloudiness. A few spotty showers possible–but impacting only 30 to 40% of the area. Not quite as cool. Low 55.

SATURDAY: Clouds and some developing mixed sun, breezy and warmer. Chance of a shower two, possibly isolated afternoon or evening thunder–but many hours rain-free. High 72.

SUNDAY: Clouds, possibly some sprinkles early. Then partly cloudy, windy and cooler. Wind gusts may build at times to 35 mph. High 68.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cooler. High 65.

TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool for the season. Several lake effect showers, especially in northwest Indiana. Highs both days 62.

THURSDAY: More sunshine–just scattered clouds–less wind, though still northeasterly. Continued cool. High 64.