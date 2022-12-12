A POTENTIAL NUCLEAR FUSION BREAKTHROUGH HAS BEEN REPORTED BY THE “FINANCIAL TIMES” (FT)–THE FT REPORT HAS YET TO BE OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED–BUT INTERESTINGLY, A PRESS CONFERENCE HAS BEEN CALLED AT LAWRENCE LIVERMORE NATIONAL LABORATORY TUESDAY BILLED AS A GATHERING IN WHICH A “MAJOR SCIENTIFIC BREAKTHROUGH” IS TO BE ANNOUNCED

If this early, as yet unconfirmed report is correct, this would be big–potentially historic–news. “The Hill” reports in their coverage of the early report which was released by the Financial Times in a story it released Sunday, offers the following background to what may be coming: “For decades, scientists have sought to advance nuclear fusion as a carbon-free source of energy that also doesn’t produce the radioactive waste that occurs when atoms are split apart.”

To have a carbon-free source of energy would have huge implications in the effort to combat climate change–though the Hill report stresses, “it still could be years before such technology is deployed commercially.” And it would be but one step in the continuing effort to slow ongoing human-influenced climate change.

