A Pneumonia Front will send temps crashing Tuesday evening.

A 20 to 30 degree drop in temps is expected over just a few hours Tuesday evening

A strong southbound cold front is to shift winds NNE in Chicago with the flow arrived after a “full fetch” trip down the length of Lake Michigan over its still chilly waters. Temps will dive here–likely falling from the low 80s to the low and mid 50s by 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

While Wednesday is to be cool–hovering in the low to mid 60s inland but in the 50s along Lake Michigan, temps are to recover to more seasonable levels (normal highs this time of year are in low 70s; normal lows in the upper 40s and low 50s) the remainder of the week and through the coming weekend.

Dry Spring continues

Showers are expected Friday but the overall pattern over the coming two weeks is to remain dry. This will continue the “much drier than average” spring trend observed to date. To date, May 2023 ranks among the 19% of driest Mays of the past 151 years and the meteorological spring season to date (March, April and May) ranks among the driest 31% of the past 151 years.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Warmer pattern to arrive next week

If it’s warm weather you’ve been waiting for, a significantly warmer pattern continues to be advertised by our numerical models. In fact, while this week may finish close to a degree below normal, NEXT WEEK is to average nearly 10-deg warmer. That is a big change and 6-deg above normal. It would appear 80s are in the cards here in much of the area from Tuesday forward next week if current forecast trends hold.