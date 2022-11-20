Temperatures set to rebound from prolonged cold spell

Since Veteran’s Day, the Great Lakes and Midwest regions have been dominated by air originating over the Arctic. Lowest readings observed this Fall occurred early Sunday morning when temps dipped to around 10 degrees at many suburban locations. The 13-degree low at Midway airport broke that location’s minimum temperature record for Nov. 20 which stood for 58 years.

The pattern supporting our more-or-less continuous flow of polar air has broken down and is shifting to one favoring a stream of mild, Pacific air. Temps that rose above freezing Sunday afternoon (Nov. 20) will continue to rise, with 50-degree readings expected by midweek. The approaching air mass is also dry. Generally sunny skies are expected through Wednesday. Developing low pressure is forecast to bring a chance of rain and snow showers along with a downturn in temps Thanksgiving night into Friday. Unlike our last bout with cold weather, this system will be very progressive, exiting the area by Saturday and allowing a quick return of above normal temps.